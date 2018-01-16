Citigroup Q4 Adj. Profit Beats Estimates

Citigroup Inc. (C) on Tuesday reported a loss for the fourth quarter, reflecting the impact of a non-cash charge of $22 billion due to the recent U.S. tax reform that more than offset an increase in revenues.

However, adjusted earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' estimates, while revenues were in line with expectations. The company's shares are gaining almost 3 percent in pre-market activity.

Citigroup's fourth-quarter net loss was $18.3 billion or $7.15 per share compared to net income of $3.57 billion or $1.14 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results include an estimated one-time, non-cash charge of $22 billion, or $8.43 per share, related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or the U.S. tax reform.

Excluding the impact of the tax reform, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.28, compared to $1.14 per share in the year-ago period. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter grew 1 percent to $17.26 billion from $17.01 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $17.22 billion.

The increase in revenues was driven by 6 percent revenue growth in the Global Consumer Banking segment, partially offset by lower revenues in both the Institutional Clients Group and Corporate/Other segments.

Global Consumer Banking revenues increased 6 percent from last year to $8.41 billion, while Corporate/Other revenue declined 13 percent to $746 million.

Revenues from Institutional Clients Group decreased 1 percent to $8.10 billion, as continued momentum in Banking and Securities Services was offset by a decline in Markets revenues.

However, fixed income revenue decreased 18 percent due to continued lower volatility in the quarter as well as the comparison to a more robust trading environment in the prior year period as a result of the U.S. elections. Equity markets revenue declined 23 percent, reflecting an episodic loss in derivatives of about $130 million related to a single client event.

The company's total operating expenses of $10.08 billion were almost flat with the year-ago period.

Citigroup's cost of credit rose 16 percent from last year to $2.08 billion, driven by an increase in net credit losses of $184 million as well as a higher loan loss reserve build.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News