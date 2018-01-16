New York Manufacturing Index Indicates Slower Growth In January

Growth in activity in the New York manufacturing sector slowed in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index dropped to 17.7 in January from an upwardly revised 19.6 in December. A positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

