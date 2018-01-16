Futures Pointing To Sharply Higher Open On Wall Street - U.S. Commentary

Following the strong upward move seen last week, stocks are likely to see further upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 209 points.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes amid optimism about earnings and the overall strength of the .

Better than expected quarterly results from Dow components Citigroup (C) and UnitedHealth (UNH) have added to optimism about the earnings season.

On the U.S. economic front, growth in activity in the New York manufacturing sector slowed in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index dropped to 17.7 in January from an upwardly revised 19.6 in December. A positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity.

After showing a strong move to the upside in morning trading on Friday, stocks remained firmly positive throughout the afternoon. With the upward move, the major averages once again climbed to new record closing highs.

The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Dow advanced 228.46 points or 0.9 percent to 25,803.19, the Nasdaq climbed 49.28 points or 0.7 percent to 7,261.06 and the S&P 500 rose 18.68 points or 0.7 percent to 2,786.24.

For the week, the Dow surged up by 2 percent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 jumped by 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.22 to $64.08 a barrel after rising $0.50 to $64.30 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,334.30, down $0.60 from the previous session's close of $1,334.90. On Friday, gold jumped $12.40.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 110.74 yen compared to the 110.54 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2226 compared to last Friday's $1.2264.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com