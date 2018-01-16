Stocks Move Mostly Higher In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Tuesday, adding to the gains posted last week. With the upward move, the major averages have once again reached new record intraday highs.

The major averages have pulled back off their best levels of the day but remain in positive territory. The Dow is up 140.28 points or 0.5 percent at 25,943.47, the Nasdaq is up 38.43 points or 0.5 percent at 7,299.49 and the S&P 500 is up 7.36 points or 0.3 percent at 2,793.60.

The strength on Wall Street comes as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook and the impending earnings season.

Better than expected quarterly results from Dow components Citigroup (C) and UnitedHealth (UNH) have added to optimism about the earnings season.

Telecom stocks have shown a significant move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Telecom Index up by 1.7 percent.

Computer hardware, semiconductor, and commercial real estate stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged line and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see modest strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.7 basis points at 2.535 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

