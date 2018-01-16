Major Averages Pull Back Off Best Levels But Remain Positive - U.S. Commentary

After an early move to the upside, stocks have pulled back off their best levels of the day but remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

The major averages are currently holding on to modest gains. The Dow is up 142.89 points or 0.6 percent at 25,946.08, the Nasdaq is up 18.93 points or 0.3 percent at 7,279.99 and the S&P 500 is up 4.97 points or 0.2 percent at 2,791.21.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders expressed about the economic outlook and the impending earnings season.

Better than expected quarterly results from Dow components Citigroup (C) and UnitedHealth (UNH) have added to optimism about the earnings season.

Telecom stocks continue to see significant strength on the day, with the NYSE Arca Telecom Index up by 1.3 percent. Earlier in the session, the index reached its best intraday level in almost a year.

Commercial real estate and semiconductor stocks are also seeing considerable strength, while tobacco and biotechnology stocks have shown notable moves to the downside.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is unchanged at 2.552 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

