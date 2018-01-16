European Markets Finish Mixed Despite Dip In Euro

The European were stuck in a sideways trend for the majority of Tuesday's session and finished with mixed results. After rallying for several days, the Euro pulled back during today's session, which provided some relief to exporters.



Investors continue to keep an eye on Germany after a report showed that Berlin's SPD section has voted against the proposal for formal coalition talks to form a grand coalition with Angela Merkel's conservative party.

German news website Spiegel reported that skepticism towards another grand coalition is high within the SPD and the state of Saxony-Anhalt and Berlin's SPD section have voted against the proposal of coalition negotiations with the CDU and CSU.

A special SPD convention is scheduled in Bonn on Sunday, when the delegates should approve for formal talks.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.03 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks increased 0.28 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.14 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.35 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.08 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.17 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.77 percent.

In Frankfurt, Hugo Boss rallied 3.73 percent after reporting 5 percent growth in its fourth-quarter Group sales.

Automotive manufacturing firm Continental AG added 1.12 percent on reports of restructuring.

In Paris, Engie gained 1.21 percent after its chief executive said 2018 would see an acceleration of growth.

Media group Mediawan jumped 3.72 percent on news that it is acquiring three major French TV production companies.

Peugeot advanced 1.76 percent after it announced that it expects a 15 percent increase in worldwide sales in 2017.

In London, JD Sports surged 6.16 percent as the retailer raised its profit forecast for the second time since September.

Premier Foods climbed 3.04 percent after reporting an increase in third-quarter sales.

GKN rose 1.05 percent to extend Monday's gains after Melrose Industries outlined its plans for the automotive and aerospace components company.

Associated British Foods increased 2.23 percent after Barclays upgraded its rating on the stock to "Overweight" from "Equal weight."

BP weakened by 2.70 percent after it announced that it now expects to take a post-tax non-operating charge of around $1.7 billion in its fourth quarter for Deepwater Horizon settlement program.

Networking and telecommunications firm Ericsson slid 0.64 percent in Stockholm. The company announced that it would take write downs of SKr14.2bn ($1.8bn) after impairment testing of its businesses.

Novartis rose 0.02 percent in Zurich. Sandoz, a Novartis division, announced that it has received approval from the U.S. regulator for proposed biosimilar adalimumab to the reference medicine, Humira.

Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated to a five-year high in 2017, final data published by Destatis showed Tuesday. Consumer price inflation climbed to 1.8 percent in 2017 from 0.5 percent a year ago. This was the highest rate since 2012. Between 2014 and 2016, the inflation rates were even below one percent each.

UK inflation slowed for the first time in six months in December, on air fares and recreational goods costs, official data showed Tuesday. Inflation eased to 3 percent in December from 3.1 percent in November, the Office for National Statistics reported. The rate came in line with expectations and was the first decrease in six months.

British house price inflation eased in November after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. The house price index climbed 5.1 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 5.4 percent rise in October, which was revised up from a 4.5 percent increase reported earlier.

Growth in activity in the New York manufacturing sector slowed in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index dropped to 17.7 in January from an upwardly revised 19.6 in December. A positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis