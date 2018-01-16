The Swiss Stock Market Fell Again As Roche Weighs

The Swiss stock market dropped again on Tuesday, adding to the losses of the previous day. The weak performance by index heavyweight Roche pressured the overall market.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.77 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,464.48. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.55 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.64 percent.

Roche tumbled 3.4 percent. The stock was under pressure due to an interview of Severin Schwan by the Financial Times. In it, he warns against pressure on margins and demands "realistic expectations" of investors.

Vifor finished lower by 0.8 percent. Newron, Cosmo and Kuros suffered losses between 2.1 percent and 1.5 percent in the broad market.

Geberit, Swatch and Logitech lost between 1.0 and 0.8 percent. Geberit is expected to report sales figures for 2017 this Thursday.

Credit Suisse weakened by 0.8 percent, Julius Baer fell 0.7 percent and UBS lost 0.6 percent.

Novartis rose 0.02 percent. Sandoz, a Novartis division, announced that it has received approval from the U.S. regulator for proposed biosimilar adalimumab to the reference medicine, Humira.

Lonza climbed 1.1 percent, ABB gained 0.6 percent and SGS added 0.5 percent.

