COLOMBIA: Crude Oil Production Beats 2017 Target

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The 2017 Colombian crude oil production reached 854,121 barrels per day (bpd) on average, remaining above the 840,000 thousand barrels per day target set by the medium-term fiscal plan, said the country's Ministry of Mines and Energy.

During December 2017, Colombia's oil output rose 2.3% over November and 3.9% over the same month in the previous year, reaching 870.328 bpd on average.

Meanwhile, the gas production in December was at 927.1 million cubic feet per day on average, down 3% over the previous month while increasing by 6% over December 2016. The Colombian gas production in 2017 reached a daily average of 908.7 million cubic feet.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.