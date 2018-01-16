Stocks Close Lower After Seeing Early Strength - U.S. Commentary

After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks turned lower over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The major averages reached record intraday highs early in the day but eventually closed in negative territory.

The Dow edged down 10.33 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,792.86, the Nasdaq fell 37.38 points or 0.5 percent to 7,223.69 and the S&P 500 slid 9.82 points or 0.4 percent to 2,776.42.

Profit taking may have contributed to the pullback by stocks, although the decline was relatively subdued compared to the recent strength.

The initial upward move by stocks came as traders expressed about the economic outlook and the impending earnings season.

Better than expected quarterly results from Dow components Citigroup (C) and UnitedHealth (UNH) have added to optimism about the earnings season.

Biotechnology stocks showed a significant downturn over the session, with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index falling by 2.2 percent after reaching a record intraday high in early trading.

Energy, steel, and transportation stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, while strength was visible among telecom and gold stocks.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the session before closing roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by nearly a basis point to 2.544 percent..

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted to reaction to reports on industrial production in December and homebuilder confidence in January.

The Federal Reserve is also scheduled to releases its Beige Book, which may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates.

On the earnings front, Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are due to report their quarterly results before the start of trading.

by RTT Staff Writer

