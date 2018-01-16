Japan Core Machine Orders Jump 5.7% In November

Core machine orders in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 5.7 percent on month in November, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.

That beat expectations for a decline of 1.2 percent on month following the 5.0 percent jump in October.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders perked 4.1 percent - again exceeding forecasts for a fall of 0.5 percent following the 2.3 percent gain in the previous month.

The total value of machinery orders received by manufacturers operating in Japan surged a seasonally adjusted 11.8 percent on month in November.

