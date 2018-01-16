Australia Consumer Confidence Advances In January - Westpac

Consumer confidence in Australia picked up steam in January, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed on Wednesday as its index jumped 1.8 percent to a score of 105.1.

That follows the 3.6 percent spike in December to a reading of 103.3.

A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.