Australia New Home Loans Rise 2.1% On Month In November

The total number of new home loans issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at 56,625.

That beat expectations for a flat reading following the 0.6 percent decline in October.

The value of loans climbed 2.7 percent on month to A$21.322 billion following the flat reading in the previous month.

Investment lending picked up 1.5 percent to A$12.185 billion following the 1.6 percent gain a month earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.