BRAZIL: Avianca Has Highest Satisfaction Rate Among Air Companies - Survey

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Avianca recorded the best satisfaction rate (2.96) in a survey conducted with customers from airlines that operate in Brazil by the country's government and the website consumidores.org. The rating scale ranged from 1 to 5. Gol was the runner-up (2.65), followed by Latam (2.54) and Azul (2.08).

Gol had the lowest complaint per passenger ratio, with seven complaints per 100 thousand passengers, followed by Avianca with 12, and Azul and Latam, with 18 each.

Azul had the lowest average response time to complaints, of 5.09 days, followed by Latam (7.85 days), Gol (8.19 days), and Avianca (8.55 days).

Avianca, however, had the best performance at solving problems reported by customers, with a 77.11% of complaints solved, followed by Latam (68.79%), Gol (66.45%) and Azul (53.44%).

by Agencia CMA Latam

