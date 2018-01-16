MEXICO: Economy To Face Uncertainty Due To NAFTA And Elections - BBVA

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Mexican in 2018 should face sources of uncertainty, among them the re-negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the presidential elections, according to a report of BBVA Research.

Despite these uncertainties, Carlos Serrano, chief economist at BBVA Bancomer in Mexico, estimates that economic growth will be similar to or higher than last year, oscillating around 2%.

"This growth should be primarily driven by the external sector, while the fall in consumption should decrease as inflation decreases, which will lead to the recovery of real wages," he noted.

In summary, 2018 will be a year in which the economy will continue to show high levels of resilience in 2017, but in which there will also be significant episodes of volatility, the economist added.

by Agencia CMA Latam

