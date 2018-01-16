EMBRAER: Company Ends 2017 With US$ 18.3 Billion Backlog, Down 6.6%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer ended 2017 with a backlog of US$ 18.3 billion, 6.6% less than a year earlier (US$ 19.6 billion).

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company delivered 73 aircraft - 23 commercial jets and 50 executive jets (32 light and 18 large) - two fewer than in the fourth quarter of 2016. In 2017, Embraer sold 210 aircraft, or 15 less than in 2016. Despite the smaller number, the company achieved last year's target, of between 97 and 102 commercial jets.

Among the light jets, seven Phenom 100 and 25 Phenom 300 were delivered in the fourth quarter. In the year there were 18 Phenom 100 and 54 Phenom 300 delivered. Among the large jets, there were 7 Legacy 450, 10 Legacy 500 and 1 Legacy 650 in the quarter. In the year, Embraer delivered 14 Legacy 450, 15 Legacy 500, 7 Legacy 650 and one Lineage 1000.

During the last quarter of 2017, Embraer also received a firm order for 15 E175 from an undisclosed customer, as well as a firm request from Belavia, Belarusian Airlines, the national airline of Belarus for an additional E195 jet of the current generation.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

