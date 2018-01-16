Singapore NODX Rises Less Than Expected In December

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports increased at a slower-than-expected pace in December, data from the International Enterprise Singapore showed Wednesday.

NODX climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in December, well below the 9.1 percent spike in November. Economists had expected a 8.6 percent rise for the month.

Exports of electronic products declined 5.3 percent annually in December, reversing a 5.1 percent growth in November.

At the same time, non-electronic NODX rose 6.8 percent after expanding 10.6 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, NODX decreased a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent in December, following a 8.6 percent gain in November.

