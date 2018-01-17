European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer price data from euro area is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association is scheduled to issue new car registrations figures for December. Sales had increased 5.9 percent on year in November.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases final euro area consumer prices and construction output data. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.4 percent in December.

At 8.00 am ET, Poland's average gross wages data is due. Economists forecast gross wages to climb 7.1 percent annually in December, following a 6.5 percent rise in November.

Economic News

