DAX Slides Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data

German stocks were moving lower on Wednesday amid growing opposition within the German SPD to start formal coalition talks.

The euro paused after having rallied to more than three year highs overnight, helping limit overall losses to some extent.

Meanwhile, on a light day on the economic front, investors await final consumer price data from the euro area for further direction.

The benchmark DAX was down 22 points or 0.17 percent at 13,223 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.

Banks were trading mixed while automakers fell after industry data showed

Europe's new passenger car registrations declined at the end of the year.

Daimler and Volkswagen both slid around half a percent.

