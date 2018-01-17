CAC 40 Slides As Retailers Drag

French stocks retreated on Wednesday, with uncertainty over the shape of the government in Germany and a looming government shutdown in the U.S. keeping investors worried on a light day on the economic front.

The euro paused after having rallied to more than three year highs overnight, helping limit overall losses to some extent.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 13 points or 0.24 percent at 5,499 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.

Retailer Casino Group slumped 4.6 percent as it reported muted growth in fourth-quarter sales.

Carrefour shares dropped 1.5 percent after Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), the parent company of all Groupe Carrefour's activities in Brazil, published its fourth-quarter sales figures.

Societe Generale fell over 1 percent after it launched a placement of Fnac Darty shares.

Speed-train maker Alstom edged up 0.2 percent on reporting 6 percent growth in third-quarter sales.

