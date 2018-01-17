FTSE 100 Drifts Lower On Weak Earnings

U.K. shares fell on Wednesday following disappointing earnings updates from the likes of Burberry and Pearson and Informa's takeover approach for a rival.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 22 points or 0.28 percent at 7,734 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Pearson shares fell over 6 percent after the publishing and education firm revealed another drop in revenues due to a decline in its North American .

Luxury fashion brand Burberry plummeted 7.2 percent after its holiday sales missed estimates.

Informa tumbled nearly 8 percent after the events and publishing company disclosed the terms of its offer for rival exhibitions group UBM.

UBM shares soared 13 percent.

Contractor Interserve dropped 1.5 percent on concerns over its financial .

by RTT Staff Writer

