Austria Inflation Eases Slightly In December

Austria's consumer price inflation eased slightly at the end of the year, figures from Statistics Austria showed Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 2.2 percent in December from 2.3 percent in November.

Spending on housing, water and energy proved to be the most important price driver in December, followed by food and non-alcoholic drinks.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent in December.

Average consumer price inflation in the whole year 2017 was 2.1 percent compared with 0.9 percent in 2016.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, moderated to 2.3 percent in December from 2.4 percent in November. Month-on-month, the HICP increased 0.6 percent.

