European Shares Drop On Weak Earnings

European stocks fell on Wednesday, with disappointing earnings updates, uncertainty over the shape of the government in Germany and a looming government shutdown in the U.S. keeping investors worried on a light day on the economic front.

The euro paused after having rallied to more than three year highs overnight, helping limit overall losses to some extent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 397.33 in opening deals ahead of final consumer price data from the euro area, due later in the day.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were also down around 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.2 percent.

French retailer Casino Group slumped 5 percent as it reported muted growth in fourth-quarter sales.

Carrefour shares dropped 2 percent after Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), the parent company of all Groupe Carrefour's activities in Brazil, published its fourth-quarter sales figures.

Societe Generale fell 1.8 percent after it launched a placement of Fnac Darty shares.

Pearson shares fell over 6 percent in London after the publishing and education firm revealed another drop in revenues due to a decline in its North American .

Luxury fashion brand Burberry plummeted 7.2 percent after its holiday sales missed estimates.

Informa tumbled nearly 8 percent after the events and publishing company disclosed the terms of its offer for rival exhibitions group UBM.

UBM shares soared 13 percent.

ASML Holding NV shares jumped more than 5 percent. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker projected continued solid growth of sales and profitability in 2018 after reporting higher profit and sales in its fourth quarter.

