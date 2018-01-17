Eurozone Construction Output Rebounds In November

Eurozone construction output increased in November after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.

Construction output advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in October, which was revised from a 0.4 percent fall reported earlier.

Civil engineering activity grew 1.1 percent over the month and building activity rose by 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, growth in construction production accelerated to 2.7 percent in November from 2.2 percent in the preceding month, revised up from 2.0 percent.

In the EU28, construction output climbed 0.6 percent monthly and by 2.7 percent yearly in November.

Among member countries, the highest monthly increases were seen in Poland, Slovenia and the Netherlands, while the largest decreases were observed in Hungary and France.

by RTT Staff Writer

