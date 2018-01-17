Wall Street To Bounce Back At Opening

Industrial Production Index as well as Beige Book release are the major economic announcements on Wednesday. The earnings season will be in full steam from this week. The earlier signs from the Futures Index suggest that Wall Street bounce back to open higher in initial trading.

Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading in the red. The market is closely watching the impending crackdown in digital currencies and political talks for a probable coalition in Germany.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 7 points, the S&P 500 futures were unchanged from the previous close and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 6 points.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow edged down 10.33 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,792.86, the Nasdaq fell 37.38 points or 0.5 percent to 7,223.69 and the S&P 500 slid 9.82 points or 0.4 percent to 2,776.42.

On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. In the prior week, the composite index was 8.3 percent.

The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. The prior week store sales was up 3.4 percent.

Fed's Industrial Production for December will be released at 9.15 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 0.4 percent, compared to 0.2 percent in the prior month.

National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for January is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 73, down from 74 in December.

Beige Book, produced roughly two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, will be published at 2.00 pm ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will participate in a moderated discussion at the American Council of Life Insurers Executive Roundtable in Palm Beach, Florida, with audience and media Q&A at 3.00 pm ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session at the "American Council of Life Insurers Executive Roundtable" in Palm Beach, Florida, with audience and media Q&A at 3.15 pm ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester to discuss monetary policy communications at the "Tangri Lecture at Rutgers University" in New Brunswick, New Jersey, with audience and media Q&A at 4.30 pm ET.

The Treasury International Capital data for November will be released at 4.00 pm ET. The previous foreign demand for long term U.S. securities was $23.2 billion.

In the corporate sector, French speed-train maker Alstom SA reported that its third-quarter sales increased 6 percent to 1.76 billion euros from last year's 1.66 billion euros. Sales grew 8 percent organically. The company noted that sales growth was mainly fueled by progress of the Riyadh metro system project in Saudi Arabia, deliveries of high-speed and regional trains in France, as well as maintenance contract execution in the United Kingdom.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. Chinese stocks closed slightly higher ahead of fourth-quarter GDP, December industrial production and retail sales data due Thursday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 8.08 points or 0.24 percent to 3,444.67 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose marginally by 78.66 points or 0.25 percent to 31,983.41.

Japanese shares lost ground as a firmer yen weighed on exporters and bitcoin-related stocks succumbed to selling pressure on fears of a regulatory crackdown. The Nikkei average dropped 83.47 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 23,868.34 after touching a 26-year high in the previous session. The broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent lower at 1,890.82.

Australian shares extended losses to hit a more than four-week low as weak base metal prices pulled down material stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 32.80 points or 0.54 percent to

6,015.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 31.60 points or 0.51 percent at 6,134.30.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 6.95 points or 0.13 percent, while DAX of Germany is down 25.10 points or 0.19 percent. FTSE 100 of England is loosing 12.97 points or 0.17 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 7.51 points or 0.08 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is down 0.16 percent.

