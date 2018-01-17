Bank Of America Q4 Profit Falls On Tax-Related Charge

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported a profit for the fourth-quarter of 2017 that declined about 50 percent from last year, hurt by a charge of $2.9 billion or $0.27 per share, related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

"…Once again, we delivered positive operating leverage by carefully managing expenses even as we continued to invest in new capabilities and that make it easier for our customers to do with us. Our balance sheet remains strong and we believe we are well positioned for growth," said Paul Donofrio, Chief Financial Officer.

In the Wednesday Pre-Market trade, BAC is trading at $31.38, up $0.15 or 0.48 percent.

Net income applicable to common shareholders for the fourth-quarter dropped 50.2 percent to $2.08 billion, from last year's $4.17 billion with earnings per share declining to $0.20 from $0.39 in the previous year.

Excluding the tax bill-related items, adjusted earnings were $5.3 billion and $0.47 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Provision for credit losses rose to $1.0 billion from $774 million last year.

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 2% to $20.4 billion from $20.0 billion in the previous year. Adjusted revenue for the latest-quarter was $21.40 billion Wall Street expected revenues of $21.53 billion.

Net interest income increased $1.2 billion or 11%, to $11.5 billion, reflecting benefits from higher interest rates, as well as loan and deposit growth.

Non-interest income decreased $724 million, or 7%, to $9.0 billion, primarily driven by the impact of the Tax Act and lower mortgage banking income, partially offset by higher asset management fees, investment banking revenues and card income.

In the consumer Banking, quarterly revenue rose 10% to $9.0 billion.

Revenue rose 7% to $4.7 billion at Global Wealth and Investment Management Segment. Revenue rose 10% to $5.0 billion in Global Banking Segment.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News