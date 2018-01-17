5 Democratic Lawmakers To Boycott Trump's State Of The Union Address

Five Democratic members of the US Congress, including the legendary civil rights leader John Lewis, have announced that they will boycott President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address in protest against his racist policies and rhetoric against immigrants.

The President is set to deliver his first State of the Union on January 30 at a joint sitting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

All the five members of the House are typical loudmouths of the Democratic Party: Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR).

Trump's reported use of foul language while referring to immigrants last week was the main provocation for the lawmakers to stay away from the most important speech of the US President in a year.

John Lewis, one of the organizers of the great Washington March of 1963 that led to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s celebrated, "I Have a Dream" speech, thinks Trump is a racist after the "s**thole countries remark."

At 23, Lewis was the youngest speaker that day and is the last remaining living speaker.

Lewis, 77, said he cannot go forward with attending the address to Congress, after what President Donald Trump "has said about so many Americans... I wouldn't be honest with myself."

He also told NBC News he believes Trump has racism "in his DNA."

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said she joins Lewis "in refusing to dignify a president who has used the platform of the Oval Office to fan the flames of racism, sexism and hatred—most recently with his vulgar condemnation of Haiti and other African countries."

Calling Trump's path as dangerous and destructive, Pramila accused him of using the highest office to promote hatred as a political tool for his own benefit.

Rep. Maxine Waters was more blunt, asking, "Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?"

Frederica S. Wilson said that she will not be attending the president's State of the Union address, which according to her "will be full of innuendo, empty promises, and lies".



Blumenauer said that instead of "listening to yet another destructive and divisive speech by Trump", he will be listening to Oregonians about what they think about the State of the Union.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News