Trump In Excellent Health, Cognitive Ability Normal: Medical Report

A comprehensive medical examination report of the US President says Donald Trump is in "excellent" and that his cognitive ability is normal.

Trump's physical check-up was conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where American presidents routinely undergo comprehensive annual medical exams by military doctors to prove that they are physically fit for duty.

The results of Trump's medical fitness test was released by his doctor Dr. Ronny Jackson, who said the Commander-in-Chief could benefit from a lower-fat diet and more exercise.

"All clinical data indicates that the president is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency," the White House physician said at a routine news briefing Tuesday.

When asked how a 71 year old man who stays in good shape despite lack of exercises and eating fried chicken and drinking Diet Coke, Dr Jackson told reporters: "It's called genetics... He has incredible genes."

The President's doctor said that during the three-hour examination in his first medical check-up since becoming president, he performed some cognitive testing at Trump's behest.

Trump is 6'3, weighs 108 kgs and has normal cardiac health.

His eye vision also is intact.

Dr. Jackson attributed Trump's significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits to abstinence from tobacco and alcohol all though his life.

The "excellent health" report comes at a time there was speculation about the President's health.

At a White House press conference on December 7, a reporter had asked why Trump slurred through part of his speech about recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocating the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.

