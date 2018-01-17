European Markets Finished Mostly Lower On Disappointing Earnings

The majority of the European ended Wednesday's session in negative territory. Investor sentiment took a hit after Tuesday's reversal on Wall Street, which left the U.S. markets in the red after the Dow Jones Industrial had reached a new record high in early trade.

Disappointing earnings updates in Europe and uncertainty over the shape of the government in Germany also contributed to the negative mood among investors. Losses in Europe worsened in the afternoon, following the lackluster opening on Wall Street.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.14 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.25 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.17 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.47 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.36 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.39 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.25 percent.

In Paris, Casino Group sank 5.20 percent after it reported muted growth in fourth-quarter sales.

Carrefour dropped 1.75 percent after Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), the parent company of all Groupe Carrefour's activities in Brazil, published its fourth-quarter sales figures.

Societe Generale fell 1.74 percent after it launched a placement of Fnac Darty shares.

In London, Pearson tumbled 4.65 percent after the publishing and education firm revealed another drop in revenues due to a decline in its North American .

Luxury fashion brand Burberry plunged 9.30 percent after its holiday sales missed estimates.

Informa sank 5.67 percent after the events and publishing company disclosed the terms of its offer for rival exhibitions group UBM. Meanwhile, UBM surged 11.95 percent.

ASML Holding NV jumped 4.95 percent in Amsterdam. The semiconductor equipment maker projected continued solid growth of sales and profitability in 2018 after reporting higher profit and sales in its fourth quarter.

Eurozone inflation slowed as estimated in December on slower growth in energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Inflation eased to 1.4 percent in December from 1.5 percent in November. The rate came in line with the initial estimate published on January 5.

Eurozone construction output increased in November after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Construction output advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in October, which was revised from a 0.4 percent fall reported earlier.

The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday morning that U.S. industrial production climbed by 0.9 percent in December. Economists had expected an increase of 0.4 percent. The prior month result was also revised to a decrease of 0.1 percent, from the original result of an increase of 0.2 percent.

The National Association of Home Builders reported this morning that U.S. homebuilder confidence fell to 72 in January, after reaching an 18-year high of 74 in December. Economists had expected the index to dip to 73.

