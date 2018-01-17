The Swiss Stock Market Fell Further As Roche Continues To Drop

The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the red again, adding to the losses of the previous two days. Index heavyweight Roche turned in another loss, while shares of the big banks extended their losses.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.25 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,440.01. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.12 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.13 percent.

Roche declined another 1.1 percent, after losing over 3 percent on Tuesday. The stock dropped yesterday after CEO Severin Schwan made cautious comments during an interview with the Financial Times.

The big bank stocks extended their losses from the previous session. Credit Suisse weakened by 1.9 percent and UBS fell 0.8 percent. The bank stocks were under pressure following reports from U.S. rivals Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

ABB dropped 1.3 percent, Dufry surrendered 0.9 percent and Adecco lost 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, index heavyweight Nestlé advanced 0.4 percent. The food giant has announced the sale of its U.S. candy to Italy's Ferrero for $2.8 billion.

Clariant was among the top performing stocks of the session, with a gain of 1.7 percent. Lonza and Sika also increased by 0.9 percent each.

The insurance stocks turned in a solid performance Wednesday. Bâloise and Zurich Insurance both finished up by 1.1 percent. Swiss Life rose 0.9 percent and Swiss Re added 0.8 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis