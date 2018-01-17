ARGENTINA: Capital Market Financing Grew 54% In 2017 - CNV

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The total financing in the Argentinean capital market amounted to 47,105 billion pesos (US$ 2,504.25 billion), more than four times higher than the observed in the same month of the previous year, reported the country's Securities and Exchange Commission (CNV).

Meanwhile, the total financing in the capital market reached 298,590 billion pesos in 2017 as a whole, a 54% growth over the previous year.

The amount issued in the year through shares, 60,206 billion pesos, increased almost 13 times compared to the previous year.

