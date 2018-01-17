ARGENTINA: Country To Resume Honey Exports To Brazil After Ten Years

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina is set to resume honey exports to Brazil for the first time in ten years, after addressing issues with a certificate demanded by the Brazilian government for apicultural products.

"This measure is of special importance for our country, since it opens an excellent opportunity for an alternative production in our regional economies, taking into account that this market was closed due to the sanitary requirements for Argentina," explained the Minister of Agribusiness, Luis Miguel Etchevehere, in a statement.

Brazil was the leading export destination for the Argentinean honey before a change in the health certificate parameter blocked sales to the country, according to the ministry.

by Agencia CMA Latam

