Hang Seng May Crack 32,000 For The First Time

The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in two straight trading days, jumping almost 650 points or 2.1 percent en route to a fresh record closing high. The Hang Seng Index rests just above the 31,980-point plateau and it's called higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat thanks to solid economic news from the United States and continued support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the properties and financials, while the oil companies were soft and the casinos and insurance stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gathered 78.66 points or 0.25 percent to finish at the daily high of 31,983.41 after moving as low as 31,642.27.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy surged 5.50 percent, while China Life soared 2.75 percent, Sino Land spiked 1.94 percent, CNOOC tumbled 1.44 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.23 percent, Sands China advanced 1.22 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.02 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.79 percent, Lenovo Group shed 0.67 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.61 percent, New World Development gained 0.48 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was up 0.39 percent, CITIC perked 0.34 percent and China Mobile fell 0.25 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is roundly positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday and remained there throughout the session, allowing all three of the major averages to hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 322.79 points or 1.25 percent to 26,111.65, while the NASDAQ climbed 74.59 points or 1.03 percent to 7,298.28 and the S&P 500 added 26.14 points or 0.94 percent to 2,802.56.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book painted a sunny picture of the U.S. , while respondents were optimistic about 2018 as wages increased in most districts. The Fed also noted that U.S. industrial production surged over the winter.

The earnings news wasn't as good, but it didn't seem to matter as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC) disappointed.

Crude oil futures rose Wednesday, staying near recent four-year highs ahead of U.S. inventories data later today. February WTI oil climbed 24 cents or 0.4 percent to $63.97/bbl.

