ARGENTINA: Economic Activity Index Falls 0.58% In December From November

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Argentinean economic activity index fell by 0.58% in December over the previous month, according to the report of the Torcuato Di Tella University. On an annual basis, the index posted a 13.71% growth.

"The probability of entering a recessive phase in the next six months is of 49.3%," the report said.

The index was developed to summarize and reveal turning points in the level of economic activity in Argentina.

