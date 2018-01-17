COLOMBIA: FARC Leader To Confirm Presidential Candidacy On Jan. 27

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The leader of the Revolutionary Alternative Forces of the Common (FARC), Rodrigo Londoño, alias Timoshenko, is expected to return from Cuba, where he was under medical treatment, to launch his campaign for President of Colombia next January 27.

His campaign companion will be Imelda Daza, who joined the Patriotic Union leftist party. She was exiled in Sweden for more than 20 years. Daza has been part of the Voces de Paz political movement since last year and has served as its representative in the Colombian Congress.

For several weeks, FARC leaders have been planning their strategies for the congressional elections on March 11 and the presidency on May 27.

This year's election will be the first one to have the FARC former guerrilla group as a regular political force. FARC's inclusion in the Colombian political process is part of the peace agreement sign with the country's government in 2016.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.