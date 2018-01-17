Australia's Inflation Expectations Unchanged In January

Australia's inflationary expectations remained unchanged in January, survey data from the Melbourne Institute showed Thursday.

The expected inflation rate came in at 3.7 percent in January, the same rate as in the previous month.

The weighted proportion of respondents expecting the inflation rate to lie within the 0-5 percent range decreased slightly by 1.1 percentage points to 66.6 percent.

The weighted mean of responses within this range rose by 0.2 percentage points in January back to its November value of 2.4 percent.

