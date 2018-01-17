Japan Nov Industrial Production Rises Less Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production increased less than initially estimated in November, latest figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday.

Industrial production rose at a stable rate of 0.5 percent month-over-month in November, just below the 0.6 percent increase reported earlier.

Shipments grew 2.3 percent over the month, revised down slightly from a 2.4 percent gain estimated initially.

At the same time, inventories fell 0.8 percent, slower than the 1.0 percent decline seen in the flash data.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 3.6 percent in November from 5.9 percent in October.

Data also showed that capacity utilization remained flat in November after a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

by RTT Staff Writer

