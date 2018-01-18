China's Home Prices Increase In Most Cities

House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

On a monthly basis, house prices climbed in 57 cities out of 70 surveyed by the government. In November, prices had advanced in 50 cities.

Prices decreased in 7 cities and remained unchanged in 6.

House prices in Beijing remained unchanged in December and gained 0.2 percent in Shanghai. Meanwhile, prices fell 0.3 percent in Guangzhou and 0.2 percent in Shenzhen.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

