Dutch Export Growth At 5-Month High

Dutch export growth accelerated in November to the highest level in five months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The volume of exports advanced 9.4 percent year-over-year in November, well above the 5.1 percent rise in October.

Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the strongest since June, when exports had grown 10.7 percent.

In November, main groups that showed notable increases in exports were passenger cars, machines and equipment.

The volume of imports climbed 5.3 percent in November from a year ago.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.