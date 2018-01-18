DAX Rebounds After China Data

German stocks inched higher on Thursday as Chinese GDP data beat expectations and investors held high expectations for improved corporate earnings.

The Chinese grew an annual 6.9 percent in 2017, up from 6.7 percent in 2016 and marking the first expansion in seven years.

Industrial output accelerated slightly in December, while retail sales slowed and fixed-asset investment remained unchanged, separate reports showed.

Meanwhile, the euro regained some ground in the wake of dovish comments from ECB officials.

The benchmark DAX was up 29 points or 0.22 percent at 13,213 in opening deals after losing half a percent the previous day.

Chipmaker Infineon jumped more than 4 percent after a rating upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse was marginally lower. Central Bank of Iran has filed a complaint against its subsidiary Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxembourg, seeking restitution of assets worth about $4.9 billion.

