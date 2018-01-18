CAC 40 Inches Higher On Growth Optimism

French stocks were modestly higher on Thursday as Chinese GDP data beat expectations and investors held high expectations for improved corporate earnings.

The Chinese grew an annual 6.9 percent in 2017, up from 6.7 percent in 2016 and marking the first expansion in seven years.

Industrial output accelerated slightly in December, while retail sales slowed and fixed-asset investment remained unchanged, separate reports showed.

Meanwhile, the euro regained some ground in the wake of dovish comments from ECB officials.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points or 0.18 percent at 5,504 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower the previous day.

Retailer Carrefour rallied 3.3 percent, a day after reporting an improved fourth-quarter performance.

by RTT Staff Writer

