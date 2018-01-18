logo
South Africa Wholesale Trade Rises In November

South Africa's wholesale trade increased for the first time in eight months in November, preliminary figures from Statistics South Africa showed Thursday.

Wholesale sales climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in October.

On a monthly basis, wholesale trade rose at a slower pace of 1.4 percent in November, following a 5.6 percent gain in the prior month.

At current prices, wholesale sales advanced 7.1 percent annually and by 2.9 percent monthly in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

