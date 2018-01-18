Bitcoin Dips Below $10,000 Amid Regulation Talks

Cryptocurrency major Bitcoin on Wednesday plunged below $10,000, about half its peak price, for the first time in six weeks, as government proposals to regulate the digital currency market continue to spark sell-off. The leading virtual currency has since been rebounded above $11,000, but the highly volatile trading has erased much of its market value.

Bitcoin had tumbled to as low as $9,186 on Wednesday, but was trading up 8.5 percent at $11,302 as of 5.42 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Bitcoin market cap is at $190 billion currently. The market value had dropped to about $170 billion from a peak of around $310 billion in December when it traded near $20,000 a coin after the trading in bitcoin futures started. Despite the latest sell-off, the digital currency is still higher by almost 1,000 percent than a year ago.

In tune with Bitcoin, other major cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Ripple also faced massive sell-off, but later rebounded. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum was at $1,003 a coin around 5.42 a.m. ET, up 9 percent, with a market cap of $97.49 billion and Ripple was at $1.42 a coin, up 32.7 percent, with a market cap of $55.2 billion.

Increased scrutiny from regulators around the world, mainly the major cryptocurrency market South Korea wiped out much of its value. Regulators in South Korea are said to be planning a ban on cryptocurrency exchanges, while China is intensifying its crackdown as it is reportedly considering shuttering apps with exchange-like services.

Further, Bloomberg reported that the Lunar New Year also would have triggered Asian investors to trade in their cryptocurrency for cash to travel and buy gifts for the holiday that starts February 16.

The Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. is said to have asked at least 15 funds to pull applications for bitcoin-related exchange-traded funds this month.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency exchange Bitconnect reportedly said it was closing down after receiving two cease-and-desist letters from state authorities.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News