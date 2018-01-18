Morgan Stanley Q4 Profit Declines On Tax Provision

Morgan Stanley (MS) reported net income applicable to company of $686 million, or $0.29 per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017. The results for the current quarter included a net discrete tax provision of $990 million or a loss of $0.55 per share. Excluding net discrete tax items, net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $1.7 billion, or $0.84 per share compared with net income of $1.5 billion, or $0.74 per share, for the same period a year ago. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter net revenues were $9.5 billion compared with $9.0 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter. Institutional Securities net revenues were $4.5 billion compared with $4.6 billion a year ago. Wealth Management net revenues were $4.4 billion compared with $4.0 billion, prior year.

For full year 2017, excluding net discrete tax items, net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $7.1 billion, or $3.60 per share compared with net income of $5.9 billion, or $2.88 per share, a year ago. Full year net revenues were $37.9 billion compared with $34.6 billion, prior year.

The annualized return on average common equity in the current quarter was 2.9 percent, or 8.6 percent excluding the impact of the net discrete tax provision. The return on average common equity in the current year was 8.1 percent or 9.4 percent excluding the impact of the net discrete tax provision for the full year ended 2017.

James Gorman, CEO, said, "Over the course of the full year we achieved the strategic objectives outlined two years ago. In 2017, pre-tax earnings grew by 18%, driven by a 10% increase in revenues, with growth across all our segments. This, coupled with strong expense discipline demonstrates the firm's operating leverage."

