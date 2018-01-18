U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended January 13th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 220,000, a decrease of 41,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 261,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 250,000.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.