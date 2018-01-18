Visa CEO Says Bitcoin Not A Payment System, Not To Process Transactions

Bitcoin is not real money, and Visa will not process any transactions that are cryptocurrency-based, the credit card giant's CEO Alfred Kelly told CNBC. Bitcoin is rather a speculative commodity to invest in, he said.

Kelly added that he does not view bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, as a payment-system player.

Fiat currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, are issued by governments as legal money, while bitcoin is not issued by anyone and are not backed by any physical commodity. The virtual currency is mined or discovered using certain algorithms. It was invented by an unknown person or group of people under the name Satoshi Nakamoto and released as open-source software in 2009.

However, the cryptocurrency, based on blockchain , has now been widely acknowledged and recognized as digital money that can be used in transactions.

Meanwhile, Kelly noted that Bitcoin, in the current environment, has become widely traded as a store of value like gold.

"My take is that bitcoin is much more today a commodity that somebody could invest in; and honestly, somewhat of a speculative commodity," he said.

In line with Kelly's words, bitcoin prices have been highly speculative especially in the last two days, dipping below $10,000 briefly on Wednesday, about half its peak price last month, as government proposals to regulate the digital currency market continue to spark sell-off.

Despite the sell-off, the digital currency is still higher by almost 1,000 percent than a year ago.

Bitcoin, with about 130 million transactions a year, is not yet considered a rival to Visa, which processes more than 100 billion transactions a year.

In a relative development, Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan, at the bank's post-earnings conference call with analysts, talked about cryptocurrencies after the firm banned its advisors from buying bitcoin-related investments for their clients.

"We basically told people they could buy at other accounts, not at Merrill Lynch," Moynihan said.

