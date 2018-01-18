Philly Fed Index Falls More Than Expected In January

Growth in activity in the Philadelphia-area manufacturing sector slowed by more than anticipated in the month of January, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region slid to 22.2 in January from a revised 27.9 in December, although a positive reading still indicates growth.

Economists had expected the Philly Fed index to dip to 25.0 from the 26.2 originally reported for the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.