Stocks Remain Mostly Negative In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

While selling pressure has been somewhat subdued, stocks remain mostly negative in mid-day trading on Thursday. The weakness on the day comes after the major averages jumped to new record closing highs in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are stuck below the unchanged line. The Dow is down 118.83 points or 0.5 percent at 25,996.82, the Nasdaq is down 7.20 points or 0.1 percent at 7,291.08 and the S&P 500 is down 6.20 points or 0.2 percent at 2,796.36.

Profit taking may be contributing to the weakness on Wall Street, with some traders cashing in on the recent strength in the .

Traders are also digesting the latest batch of economic news, including a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in new residential construction in the month of December.

The report said housing starts tumbled by 8.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.192 million in December from the revised November estimate of 1.299 million.

Economists had expected housing starts to drop to a rate of 1.275 million from the 1.297 million originally reported for the previous month.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, edged down by 0.1 percent to a rate of 1.302 million in December from a revised 1.303 million in November.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia also released a report showing growth in activity in the Philadelphia-area manufacturing sector slowed by more than anticipated in the month of January.

The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region slid to 22.2 in January from a revised 27.9 in December, although a positive reading still indicates growth.

Economists had expected the Philly Fed index to dip to 25.0 from the 26.2 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits pulled back to lowest level in nearly 45 years in the week ended January 13th.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 220,000, a decrease of 41,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 261,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 250,000.

Sector News

Commercial real estate stocks have shown a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the Morgan Stanley REIT Index down by 2.3 percent. With the drop, the index has fallen to its lowest intraday level in over a year.

Saul Centers (BFS), Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), and EPR Properties (EPR) are turning in some of the sector's worst performances.

Notable weakness is also visible among utilities stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent drop by the Philadelphia Utility Sector Index. The index is on pace to end the session at a nearly eleven-month closing low.

Gold, networking, and natural gas stocks are also seeing some weakness in mid-day trading, although most of the major sectors are showing more modest moves.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the notable downward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.9 basis points at 2.607 percent.

