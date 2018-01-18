The Swiss Stock Market Snaps Recent Losing Streak

The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a small gain, putting an end to its three day losing streak. The market lacked direction during the session, fluctuating back and forth between 9,430 and 9,490 points.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.13 percent Thursday and finished at 9,452.35. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.35 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.07 percent.

Geberit Group surged 6.5 percent. The sanitary solutions provider reported that its net sales for the fourth quarter grew 10.9 percent from last year to 706.0 million Swiss francs.

UBS gained 1.6 percent after Credit Suisse raised its rating on the stock to "Outperform." Credit Suisse advanced 1.4 percent and Julius Baer added 0.4 percent.

Aryzta increased 1.5 percent and Dufry rose 1.2 percent. Swiss Re also finished higher by 1.0 percent.

Lonza and Vifor declined by 1.7 percent each. Swatch weakened by 0.9 percent and Richemont lost 0.5 percent. Adecco also dropped by 0.9 percent.

Among the index heavyweights, Nestlé decreased 0.5 percent and Novartis fell 0.4 percent. Shares of Roche also closed down by 0.1 percent.

