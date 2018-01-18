logo
Global Economic News
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

New Zealand Manufacturing PMI On Tap For Friday

New Zealand will on Friday see December results for the Manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The index score on November came in at 57.7, well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap