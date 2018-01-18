COLOMBIA: Industrial Production Rises 0.3% In November On Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's industrial output rose by 0.3% in November on an annual basis, while sales dropped by 0.9% and total personnel employed decreased by 1.5%, said the country's statistics office.

In October, also on an annual comparison, industrial production fell 0.3%, sales decreased 0.3%, and personnel employed dropped 1.4%.

In November, the sharpest increases occurred in the manufacture of basic chemical substances, basic iron and steel industries, manufacture of travel goods and handbags and similar articles in leather.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.